Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Decker Refuses to Get a Vasectomy

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are leaving the door cracked open when it comes to the possibility of adding to their family of five. The "I Still Love You" singer, 34, opened up to Us Weekly about the possibility of giving their children – Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 7, and 4-year-old Forrest Bradley – a younger sibling, revealing that "as of right now, it's probably a no."

However, Eric isn't fully decided on making that a "permanent" stance, as Jessie revealed he "refuses" to get a vasectomy. "I keep asking him, 'Go make that appointment' and he won't. He just won't do it," she continued. "He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he's just gonna leave it, I guess."

The couple, who wed in June 2013, are enjoying their time right now with their three active children, whom Jessie defended in November 2022 after facing criticism for posting a photo featuring their prominent abs while on a beach vacation. The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us Weekly, "You know what's really funny is there are times where I will post something on Instagram and I will be like, 'That may cause this but whatever' or 'That may be taken in a funny way, I don't care.' I literally posted that and didn't even think twice. So hours go by and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Like, I couldn't believe the reaction. I was so confused but there was never one moment where it upset me."

"I think if anything I was like, 'This is so wild,'" she continued. "My kids are athletic, they are outside and genetics have a big play. Like, my siblings had six packs when we were kids and so did Eric and his sister. They were just genetics and my kids are extremely active and I'm not gonna apologize for it. There are a lot of times where I'm not gonna speak up about things, but they're my kids and I'm a mama bear."

The Kittenish founder also defended the photo on social media in November, saying at the time that the allegations that she edited the photo or was "overtraining" her kids "makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what's normal and what's not."