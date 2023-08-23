Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4 With Husband Eric Decker

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are expanding their family. The country singer, 35, revealed Thursday on Instagram that she was pregnant with her fourth child, subtly revealing her baby bump in a video of her stepping out onto a balcony wearing a tank top and underwear before turning to the side to show off her bump.

"Good morning," she captioned a video, set to Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby." Jessie and Eric, 36, are already parents to sons Forrest, 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., 8, and daughter Vivianne, 9. The announcement's comment section was filled with messages of congratulations from stars including Alex Rodriguez, Jana Kramer, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson.

Late last month, the "I Still Love You" singer opened up about motherhood to Us Weekly, saying she felt like she truly came into her own as a mom. "I became me when I became a mother. My kids complete my life. They inspire me, and when I'm happy, I feel like I'm my most creative," she told the outlet. When it comes to juggling three kids, Jessie said one-on-one time with each of them is "extremely important" to her. "It goes by so fast. I feel like I just had Vivianne yesterday!" she said. "So you've got to have those memories, even when I'm tucking them in. I go in one by one, and I lay in their bed with them for 15 or 20 minutes, and I just talk to them about their day. I rub their backs and I sing to them. Having that individual time is special."

In January, the Kittenish founder revealed that while she and her football player husband were most likely not adding another child to the mix, he refused to get a vasectomy, a comment she played up during an ad for Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin ahead of Father's Day. Making the "Vasectomy Cocktail," Jessie teased, "It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," noting that the procedure is "quick and painless," unlike "giving birth."

In June, Eric and Jessie celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary, which the athlete celebrated with an Instagram tribute to his wife. "Happy 10 years mi amor! Had the most amazing day with you and our babies! I am grateful for your love and commitment to me. You are my North Star," he wrote.