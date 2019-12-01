Pregnant Jenna Dewan Spotted Making Rare Outing With Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan was spotted out and about with her 6-year-old daughter Everly this weekend, and fans were surprised. The actress showed no fear of big crowds as she braved the Black Friday shopping centers with her young daughter nearby. Dewan has another baby on the way, so she looked every bit a mother with Everly and a baby bump under her coat.

Dewan stepped out on Saturday in Los Angeles, California wearing a slim black dress and a long brown overcoat. In photos published by TMZ, Everly actually crouched inside the big jacket with her mom as they walked between shops.

The photos found Dewan carrying shopping bags, holding Everly’s hand and smiling to passersby. It was unusually rainy in L.A., yet Dewan seemed perfectly comfortable in her leopard-print flats.

Dewan revealed that she is pregnant back in September, in a statement published by PEOPLE. This is her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee and her second child overall.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Dewan and Kazee said.

At the time, a source told the outlet that Dewan and Kazee are “very serious” in their relationship. The two got together in October of 2018, a few months after Dewan’s split from her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

“So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve,” the source said, adding that Kazee “is very supportive of her as a mom. He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

This happy news comes in the midst of a grueling custody battle with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum. Tatum and Dewan were together for nine years, and they were a fan favorite among celebrity couples. While they kept things amicable in the public eye for as long as possible, their new custody battle shows some strain in their relationship.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents where Tatum requested a formal custody agreement for Everly. The request implied that Tatum and Dewan would not be able to reach a compromise on splitting parenting time without the intervention of a judge.

“Due to our professions, our schedules are constantly changing, and flexibility is needed to ensure that we are both able to work and be able to have equal time with Everly,” it read. “We have had difficulty navigating these accommodations without assistance, which has led to both confusion and conflict.”

“In an effort to avoid any unnecessary confusion and conflict going forward, I believe it is necessary for Petitioner and me to work with a co-parenting counselor to assist us with making modifications to the custodial schedule as needed, as we have not been able to do so effectively,” he concluded.