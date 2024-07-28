Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals New Back Tattoo

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is having a thrilling pregnancy, which includes a new tattoo. After revealing she's expecting her first baby in a YouTube post on July 9, the surprises keep coming for the Lifetime star. She recently shared a clip featuring some of her latest ink, which she says was done before learning of her pregnancy alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Setting the video to Jordin Sparks' "Tattoo," she displayed her large back tattoo, seemingly inspired by a phoenix. She also showed off a new tattoo she had inked on her forearm inspired by the Buddhist and Hindu symbol Unalome, which is known for representing a path to freedom.

She and Urker also have matching husky dog tattoos. Blanchard tagged her cousin, Bobby Pitre, and his Louisiana store Sailor Bob's Tattoo Parlor, where the tattoos were completed. She also tagged artist Nadiya Vizier, who did the inkings. "Tattoo meanings," she captioned the clip, adding, "DISCLOSURE All tattoos were done BEFORE pregnancy."

This Spring, Pitre told PEOPLE in a text that Blanchard and Urker got the matching dog tattoos to represent "a symbol for their strong bond." "They were happy and excited," Vizier said of the tattoos.

Blanchard's life has been a whirlwind she was released from prison. This isn't her first shot at romance with Urker, who first started as a pen pal while she was serving time in prison for her role in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Dee Blanchard. Urker proposed in 2018. Their relationship ended three years before her Dec. 2023 release. At the time of her release, Blanchard was married to Ryan Scott Anderson. They wed while she was still incarcerated. They split soon after her release. It doesn't seem their divorce will be a speedy process despite the pregnancy with Urker. Blanchard reportedly split from Anderson due to his controlling nature.