Pregnant Ciara Involved in a Car Accident

Singer Ciara, who is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, E! News reports.

The singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV when she attempted to make a left turn and a gray Volvo T-boned the car on the passenger side. TMZ obtained photos of Ciara talking on the phone shortly after the crash.

E! News confirmed that neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that a traffic unit arrived on the scene to help both parties involved in the exchange of contact information.

The outlet has reached out to Ciara’s rep for comment.

The singer is already a mom to son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Future. Ciara hasn’t revealed her upcoming due date.

