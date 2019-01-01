Pregnant Carrie Underwood Hints That She’s Close to Her Due Date in Sweet Instagram Post

Carrie Underwood is getting close to her due date. The pregnant country music superstar said she can “no longer tie [her] own shoes,” hinting that baby number two will be arriving sooner rather than later.

The 35-year-old mom of one, who is due sometime this month, shared an adorable video of her husband, Mike Fisher, and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, lending a hand on Sunday.

“I can no longer tie my own shoes…So glad I have such sweet helpers,” she wrote. In the clip, the retired hockey player and Isaiah help Underwood, who struggled to bend down.

“You’re doing a good job, buddy,” she told Isaiah, who refused to accept assistance from Fisher. “No, I’ve got it. I’m doing it a cool way.”

The “Cry Pretty” songstress is ready to meet her and Fisher’s baby. In December, she took to Twitter to complain about pregnancy insomnia. “Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else… like dads. Go bother dads,” she tweeted on Dec. 21. “My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully and I’ve been awake for 2 hours (so far). How is that fair? Imma lose my mind!”

“Worst part about insomnia = waking up this morning to see what I bought online while I was up,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I just realized I spent over $600 on makeup.”

On Christmas, the American Idol winner shared a sweet photo of Isaiah snuggling up to her baby bump.

“I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine. Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow,” Underwood captioned the serene shot. “Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!”

Underwood announced in August that she was expecting baby number two. She revealed that she has suffered multiple miscarriages in the past. “It took us a while to get here,” she told Us Weekly in November. “[I’m] just so thankful … to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”