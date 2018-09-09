‘Big Brother’ Alums Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel Get Engaged

Big Brother alumni Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel got engaged on Friday.

The news broke thanks to Big Brother live-feed viewers, who pointed out that the current season 20 houseguests celebrated the news after former competitors Arroyo, Franzel, Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez and Derrick Levasseur visited. “Congrats Victor & Nicole,” one current houseguest wrote on a wall, reports Us Weekly.

maybe Victor was there too? Kaycee and Haleigh only mentioned Derrick and Nicole 🤔💍❓ pic.twitter.com/nz8gsYiWvB — hamsterwatch #bb20 🐹⌚️ (@hamsterwatch) September 7, 2018

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, who was eliminated early on in season 20, also congratulated Arroyo and Franzel on Twitter. “Congrats to Victor and Nicole on their engagement #BB20. Love is love. Goodluck,” he wrote.

Congrats to Victor and Nicole on their engagement 💍🌷💘 #BB20.

Love is love. Goodluck 🙏 — SWAGGY C 🥂 (@SwaggyCTV) September 7, 2018

Arroyo and Franzel were competitors during Big Brother season 18, which aired during summer 2016. During the show, Franzel was in a “showmance” with fellow competitor Corey Brooks. They broke up after the finale, and Franzel started dating Arroyo last summer.

Franzel and Arroyo confirmed their romance in a September 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The couple said they reunited for the season 19 premiere when they reunited in New York.

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Arroyo said. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend.”

Even though Arroyo lived in New Orleans and Franzel lived in Michigan, the two stayed friends after Big Brother wrapped.

“[After] Big Brother, me and Nicole stayed friends,” Arroyo explained. “We talked a lot as friends and, you know, through her life and my life, we were just an open book.”

Arroyo said he “calmed down” after Big Brother wrapped, but Franzel came to love him for who he is, even when he was not on television.

“Post-Big Brother, Victor, ‘El Fit Vic,’ was a little bit wild, right? You know, you get the little taste of what fame is and you have all these fans and stuff. So, I’m not gonna lie, I maybe went a little crazy, but I toned down, and calmed down, and Nicole accepted me regardless, because that was my past and now I’m here, and I’m the loyal guy that’s, you know, that’s with her,” Arroyo told Entertainment Tonight.

He continued, “She’s just awesome for accepting me for who I am… I think people don’t know how accepting she really is.”

New episodes of Big Brother air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

