Post Malone and Girlfriend Expecting First Child Together

Post Malone is going to be a father! TMZ reported that Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is expecting his first child with his girlfriend. The rapper gave a statement to the publication in which he shared his excitement about his fatherhood journey.

Malone and his girlfriend, who is someone who has not spent time in the spotlight and whose name has not been revealed, celebrated their baby news over the weekend. The couple reportedly held a private party in Southern California to celebrate. In his statement to TMZ, the "Circles" singer said that he's in an incredibly happy place as he prepares to become a dad. He stated, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Malone is set to be a very busy man. In addition to having his first child, the rapper will release his next album, twelve carat toothache, in June. Back in January, Malone spoke with Billboard about his career and his upcoming album. Not only did he discuss what fans can expect from the album, but he also shared his vision for the future, which includes slowing down just a little bit. twelve carat toothache is set to be on the shorter side at 45 minutes, his shortest album yet. As for Malone's new tracks, he described that they "speak more to how I'm feeling at the moment: the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream."

Elsewhere in the interview, Malone shared how he envisions his future outside of the music industry. He described a scene filled with a "ranch and solar panels, or a hydro-powered living situation." The musician added, "Kicking it, nothing to do … I've made music for years and years, and down the line, I just want to relax and enjoy the simple things. Be like a kid again. Have no responsibilities and everything is handled: your kids, your family, everybody is set and doesn't need to worry, so you can just play games and play in the tall grass." Of course, now, that future will also include a baby Malone by his side.