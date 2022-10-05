Post Malone Gets Daughter's Initials Tattooed on His Face

Post Malone is celebrating being a new dad by staying true to himself. TMZ reported that the rapper got a tattoo of his daughter's initials on his face. Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, revealed in June that he welcomed a baby girl.

Malone reportedly got the ink done on Sunday night by tattoo artist Chad Rowe. The tattoo session was done backstage after his show in Indianapolis. Rowe is the same artist who did the rapper's iconic "always tired" face tattoos in 2018, as TMZ noted. When it comes to Malone's newest tattoo, he got the initials "DDP" in bold letters on his forehead. The publication went on to note that Malone has not yet revealed his daughter's first name, but that this new ink was in her honor. So, it stands to reason that those are Malone's daughter's initials.

The "Circles" rapper revealed that he welcomed his first child in June during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. At the time, he told the host that when he left his home to head for the studio, he "kissed" his "baby girl." Stern then asked, "That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" The radio host added that Malone "keeps all that quiet," which he agreed with. The musician said that he wants those closest to him to be able to make their "own decisions" about what they share publicly.

In early May, Malone confirmed that he was going to welcome a child with his fiancée, whose identity has not been revealed. He issued a statement at the time that read, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Even though Malone hasn't shared too many details about his personal life, he did say in June that he was "pumped" to become a dad. He told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 that not only was he stoked to become a parent, but he was also excited about the prospect of being a "hot dad."