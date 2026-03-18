Pop Star Welcomes Her First Baby, Shares Photo

Carly Rae Jepsen is a mom!

The “Call Me Maybe” singer, 40, welcomed her first child with husband Cole M.G.N. earlier this month, announcing the news on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

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Posing with her newborn in a sweet mirror shot, the new mom wrote over the photo, “Last 2 weeks have been the best of my life. Welcome to the world little one.” Jepsen has yet to share any details of the birth publicly, and has not disclosed the name or sex of her firstborn.

carly rae jepsen

The “Cut to the Feeling” singer announced that she was pregnant back in November 2025, sharing black-and-white photos that revealed her growing belly as she and her husband embraced on their bed at home. “Oh hi baby,” she simply captioned the photoshoot, adding a red heart.

On January 31, Jepsen shared more photos from her pregnancy journey on social media, writing, “We landed on this song as our fav lullaby so far. Cole is even learning to play it on guitar… we might change the last line from ‘and to feel in the night’ to ‘won’t you sleep through the night’ later on but honestly ready for the 3am parties as well.”

She concluded the gallery with an older photo of herself and Cole on bikes, noting in the caption that it was a “picture of us when this baby thing was just an idea.”

Jepsen and her music producer husband first met during a songwriting session in 2021, but didn’t start dating until the next year. Cole then made an appearance in the music video for her 2022 song “Beach House,” with Jepsen remembering on Valentine’s Day this year that the shoot for that video was one of their first dates.

“Talk about a first date,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 14. “Early in our relationship I had Cole come play a guy who rejects me in a music video. Beach House is basically a song about dating apps being a pit of disappointment so you can kinda see where I was at. But apparently someone making a sweet fool of themselves is my love language.”

The couple got engaged in 2024, sharing the news on Instagram in September of that same year with the caption, “Very engaged over here.” Then, on Oct. 4, Jepsen and Cole tied the knot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, as per Vogue, saying “I do” in an intimate ceremony in front of 100 guests.