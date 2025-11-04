Fan-Favorite Pop Star Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her and Her Husband’s First Baby

Carly Rae Jepsen is pregnant!

The “Call Me Maybe” singer, 39, is expecting her first child with husband Cole M.G.N., real name Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, announcing the news just weeks after the couple’s New York City wedding.

Jepsen shared black-and-white photos showing off her growing belly on Instagram Monday, captioning the post simply, “Oh hi baby,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Cole, who appears in the photo hugging his new bride and touching her stomach, commented three heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to share his excitement at the big news.

Jepsen and Cole tied the knot on Oct. 4 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, saying “I do” in the iconic building’s Bard Room in front of 100 guests, as per Vogue.

“We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York,” Jepsen told the outlet. “As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once.”

Jepsen walked down the aisle in a strapless corseted dress from Australian designer Toni Maticevski that featured a draped skirt, changing into a tiered reception dress from Danielle Frankel in New York City.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,” Jepsen explained of the outfit change at the time.

The celebration also featured a performance of “Chelsea Hotel #2” by Rufus Wainwright. “This felt like a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment,” Jepsen said of the surprise appearance.

The “Cut to the Feeling” singer and Cole met while collaborating on her 2023 album, The Loveliest Time, after being paired together by Jepsen’s management. Their relationship soon turned romantic, and the couple got engaged in 2024, a fact they announced in September.