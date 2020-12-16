Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Is Pregnant With Second Child

✖

Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly expecting her second child with her husband James Matthews. Middleton and Matthews welcomed their first child, a boy named Arthur, back in October 2018. According to PEOPLE, Middleton followed in the Duchess of Cambridge's footsteps as she gave birth to her son in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, the same location where the duchess welcomed all three of her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Page Six was the first to report that Middleton was pregnant. On Tuesday, they reported that a source close to the family told them, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted." Middleton and Matthews wed in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield. Her royal niece and nephew, Charlotte and George, served in the bridal party. Around the time of their wedding, a source told PEOPLE that the newlyweds were looking forward to settling down and "having children and leading a quiet life." Middleton and Matthews currently reside in London. They are reportedly close to purchasing a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire, which is not too far from the Middleton family home.

Middleton previously chronicled how she stayed active throughout her first pregnancy for a column in Waitrose Weekend. After she gave birth, she continued to write in her column that her young son was taking a page from her by going to a baby gym. She wrote in an article that was published in September 2019, "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him." She added, “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Middleton went on to explain that at the baby gym, there are free play and classes with "structured activities that help promote movement, balance, and strength." She even noted that these classes have been incredibly beneficial to her young son's growth. Middleton continued, "Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”