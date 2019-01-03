Pippa Middleton Looks Fit and Happy During Ab-Baring Beach Outing 2 Months After Giving Birth

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child, son Arthur Michael William, in October, and the new mom is currently enjoying some rest and relaxation while on vacation in St. Barts, France with her husband, James Matthews.

Middleton was spotted on the beach rocking a white bikini, showcasing her toned abs just weeks after giving birth.

In photos seen here, Middleton strolled on the sand while holding a pair of swim goggles and wearing a white swimsuit with black stitching, her husband also appearing in one shot in a pair of colorful swim trunks.

After her swim, the first-time mom covered up in a lightweight white dress with blue embroidery, donning a fedora, sunglasses and straw bag that read “Live Life.”

Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, Matthews’ brother Spencer Matthews and Spencer’s wife, Vogue Williams, were also spotted on the trip.

Pippa has long been known for her fit figure, and the 35-year-old had previously opened up about her fitness routing during her pregnancy in her monthly columns for Waitrose Weekend.

During her pregnancy, Pippa wrote that she engaged in activities like tennis and swimming, though her most recent column saw her detail the ways her body was changing as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she wrote. “As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy. The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in.”

“Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead,” Pippa added, sharing that she had turned to meditation, stretching and walking.

After the birth of her son was reported, Kensington Palace shared that Pippa’s sister, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William, were “thrilled” for the new parents.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” Kensington Palace said on behalf of the couple, via PEOPLE.

Pippa gave birth to a son at 1:58 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, with the baby weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” Pippa’s representative shared at the time.

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo