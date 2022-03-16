‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige’s Boyfriend With Cheeky Comment

Love is in the air for one of Ree Drummond’s kids. The Pioneer Woman on Monday took to Instagram to officially introduce her followers to daughter Paige Drummond’s new boyfriend Mitchell Adams, who she hilariously simply referred to as her daughter’s “new friend.”

The 53-year-old Food Network star made the coy introduction via a photo of herself, Paige, and Adams enjoying a sweet treat. She captioned the smiling snapshot, “Paige has a new haircut and a new friend. Okay, bye.” While the comment sparked a flurry of hilarious responses, Paige was quick to jump in, informing her mother’s followers, “Don’t be fooled everyone. She slipped up and called him boyfriend this weekend.” Meanwhile, Drummond’s oldest daughter, Alex, chimed in with, “hehehehehe NEW FRIEND.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the Monday post served as Drummond’s first introduction of Adams, Paige actually first went public with her relationship several months back. In September 2021, the 22-year-old went Instagram official when she shared a gallery of images as she and Adams attended an ’80s-themed party at the University of Arkansas, where they are both seniors. In the photos, the two appeared smitten, with Paige in one photo seen fastening a boutonnière on Adams’ lapel and the two standing close in other images with friends.

Since going public with their relationship, Paige has shared several more snapshots with her boyfriend. In December, she shared a series of images that she tagged “Kissmas.” Just weeks later, she revealed that she and Adams rang in New Years side-by-side in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She captioned images from the night, “Nothing beats New Years in Pawhuska! HNY everyone!” The two most recently appeared together on March 6, when Paige shared photos of her trip to New Orleans.

Along with Paige and Alex, Drumond and her husband Ladd are also parents to three other children – sons Todd and Bryce, as well as foster son Jamar. Drummond of course is best known for her hit Food Network series The Pioneer Woman, which premiered in 2011. Her career began in 2006 when she started her Pioneer Woman blog, and over the years, she has become known for her delicious recipes. She has authored several cookbooks.