'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Drops Son Bryce off at College 

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond marked another family milestone this weekend. She dropped off her son Bryce Drummond at the University of North Texas, but only after making sure his kitchen was fully stocked with essentials. Back in May, her daughter Alex Drummond married Mauricio Scott, an event chronicled in a Food Network special that aired in June.

Drummond, 52, shared a photo of herself in her car with Bryce in the passenger seat, giving a thumbs up. In her caption, she joked about how difficult it was to make sure Bryce's kitchen was full. "2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce’s kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday," she wrote. "(Oh, and a 500-mile drive to Texas and back.) I guess it’s that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. I love you, my son!"

Bryce graduated high school a semester early, so he started college at UNT in January, reports PEOPLE. He was recruited to play quarterback at UNT. He could see his sister and new brother-in-law often since they live in Dallas, Drummond noted in a January Instagram post. Alex and Scott "live in Dallas, so they helped us move the big guy into his dorm room, then we all went out to eat enchiladas and burritos for dinner, which is what you do in Texas," she wrote at the time.

In May, Alex, 23, and Scott married at the Oklahoma ranch Drummond and her husband Ladd Drummond own. Alex wore a lace Monique Lhuillier dress, which she successfully hit from Scott until she walked down the aisle. It was such a meaningful, memorable night—beautiful flowers, great food, and so much fun...but what we all felt most of all was the love," Drummond said in a Pioneer Woman blog post. "It was even more special than any of us could have hoped for." Although the wedding was perfect, there were some wedding crashers. The Drummonds' basset hounds could not resist making a surprise appearance.

The wedding was filmed for an hour-long special that aired on the Food Network in June. Drummond wanted to share the wedding with Food Network viewers, as they have become "like our extended family over the years," she said in a statement. The special also featured behind-the-scenes moments.

These two family moments came after a near tragedy earlier this year. Back in March, Ladd suffered a serious neck injury after a crash with their nephew Caleb as they both tried to respond to a ranch fire. Drummond and Ladd had plans for a trip to Colorado, which had to be put off until July. They were so close to going in March that Drummond was packed when the accident happened.