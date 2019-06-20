‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Daughter Paige Arrested for Public Intoxication

Food Network star Ree Drummond‘s 19-year-old daughter Paige was arrested for possessing and consuming alcohol in public, E! News reports.

Court records show that Paige was arrested and taken to jail in mid-April in her home state of Oklahoma. She was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age and public intoxication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The district attorney noted in court documents that Paige “did appear in a drunken condition” when she was taken in. The teen was also found in possession of an open container of beer, with documents stating she “did unlawfully possess and consume a non-intoxicating beverage, containing more than one-half of one-percent of alcohol measured by weight, in a public place.”

Public intoxication is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fee of up to $500, and Paige’s possession charge is punishable of up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $100, or both.

In May, the district attorney approved a request to dismiss both counts from Paige’s record after the teen requested for the arrest and court records to be expunged. She has so far paid just over $400 in court fees.

Ree and husband Ladd also share 21-year-old daughter Alex, who recently graduated from Texas A&M University, and sons Bryce, 16, and Todd, 15.

Paige began college at the University of Arkansas in the fall of 2018, with Ree sharing several emotional posts in the weeks leading up to her daughter’s departure from home.

In June, she posted a selfie with Paige, writing that she was doing her best to soak up her time with her daughter before she left for school.

“I’ve got my mom glasses on, but that’s okay ’cause I’ve got Paige by my side,” Ree’s caption read. “The clock is ticking until she leaves for college. Just a little over six weeks. I’m measuring every single moment. Minutes have taken on a whole new meaning. At dinner last night, Alex asked me if I was ready for Paige to go. The two-man band in the restaurant’s lounge was singing “You’ve Got a Friend” (the James Taylor version) and, well…a thousand tiny needles attacked my nose. I pulled it together but it was a close call. No more questions in public places, Alex! This stuff is hard, friends.”

On dropoff day, Ree posted a shot of herself hugging her younger daughter along with a caption discussing how difficult the day was for her.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart,” she wrote. “Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder. But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thepioneerwoman