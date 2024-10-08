The Flaming Lips Drummer Steven Drozd's 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Missing

The Flaming Lips are asking for help after drummer Steven Drozd's teenage daughter, Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, was reported missing. The teen was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 near Seattle's Space Needle, according to a to a missing persons report issued by the Seattle Police Department on Oct. 6.

Details are scarce in Charlotte's disappearance, but SPD said the 16-year-old was wearing "khaki color shorts and pink shoes" at the time of her disappearance. She has brown eyes and long, brown hair, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. According to a post shared to her father's X account Monday morning, Charlotte was last seen on the monorail near the Seattle landmark.

"Our daughter Charlotte 'Bowie' Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail," Drozd wrote alongside a picture of his daughter. "We welcome any information or help."

The SPD confirmed to PEOPLE that Charlotte is classified as a missing or runaway juvenile. A detective from its Missing Persons Unit was assigned to her case. Further information isn't available at this time.

Amid Charlotte's disappearance, The Flaming Lips have rallied the support of fans in helping to locate the missing teen. On Monday, the group shared the missing persons poster to their Facebook, asking fans, "If you have ANY information, please reach out to the police or to the number provided. The band's lead singer, Wayne Coyne, also shared the poster to Instagram, writing, "URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven's daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday....I'll post more info as soon as I can." He added the hashtag #BringBowieHome. Commenting on the post, Drozd wrote, Thank you Wayne for posting. We don't know what to do."

Anyone with information has been asked to call Seattle police at 206-625-5011 and Becky Drozd at 405-831-6795.

Charlotte's disappearance comes amid a troubling time for The Flaming Lips. The band is currently mourning the death of their former collaborator, Canadian music prodigy Nell Smith. Smith passed away at the age of 17 on Saturday, Oct. 5. Smith collaborated with The Flaming Lips when she was just 14, with Coyne telling fans at the band's concert in Portland on Sunday, "we're reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."