Former Disney Channel Star Reveals She's Mother to a 4-Year-Old Boy

'Good Luck Charlie' star Bridgit Mendler said 'being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is' as she revealed she adopted a little boy in late 2022.

Bridgit Mendler has added an important new role to her resume: mom. The Disney Channel alum, 31, announced Monday that she is a mom to a 4-year-old boy, whom she adopted around Christmastime 2022, she revealed on X (formerly Twitter), also sharing that she will serve as the CEO of Northwood Space.

"The other news I wanted to share is I'm a mama to a sweet 4yo boy," the actress, known for her starring roles in the series Good Luck Charlie and the movie Lemonade Mouth, shared alongside a picture of herself with a little boy on a beach. "Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I'm so lucky – being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is."

Mendler, who married husband Griffin Cleverly in October 2019, did not share any further information about her little one, but the major life update sparked a flurry of responses from her 4 million followers on the platform. Replying to the post, one person wrote, "Congratulations on your journey into motherhood! Adopting and fostering truly change lives, and that first holiday season as a family is always extra special." Somebody else responded, "this is beautiful bridgit, i am so proud of you becoming a mom and starting this new exciting chapter."

Mendler opened up about her journey to motherhood as she shared another exciting life update. Prior to revealing that she is a mother, the actress revealed that she is launching a new career in the space industry and is now the CEO of Northwood Space, a startup on a mission to create a "data highway between earth and space." Mendler told her followers, "we re designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but that's the fun part," adding that the company has already received $6.3 million in funding. According to his LinkedIn profile, Mendler's husband is the chief technology officer (CTO) or Northwood.

Before she set her sights on space, Mendler was a familiar face on Disney Channel. The actress played Juliet van Heusen on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2009 from 2012 and starred as Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie from 2010 through 2014. She also portrayed Olivia White in the 2011 Disney Channel film Lemonade Mouth. Outside of Disney Channel, Mendlers other acting credits include Alice Upside Down (2007), Labor Pains (2009), the NBC sitcom Undateable, the musical television series Nashville, and the Netflix comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. She is also a musician who released her debut album Hello My Name Is... in 2012 and the 2016 EP Nemesis.