Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Special Video

Sophie Simmons, daughter of KISS founder Gene Simmons and former actress Shannon Tweed, has officially been a married woman for a full year. She marked the occasion with a never-before-seen video of herself and husband James Henderson. You can the clip, an Instagram Reel, below.

According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last February, followed by a reception the following day with 250 friends and family members at Delilah in West Hollywood. The party had a 1920s speakeasy theme.

"The ceremony is tiny because, originally, we wanted it to be just family," Simmons told PEOPLE about her nuptials at the time. "But then we thought about all of the friends we love, and since there's not a lot of room in my mom's backyard where the ceremony is taking place, we decided to do a big party."

The couple were poised to party until dawn and put on a "huge rager." Delilah fit the need, especially after Simmons' mother knocked on the original location. "I had a smaller venue in mind, but mom ixnay-ed it," Simmons detailed. "She was like, 'It ain't it.' So then we were like, 'Oh, let's ask Delilah. They're popular, so they'll probably be busy, but let's just ask.' Delilah was so nice to let us close it for the night. It feels like my wedding was put together by a bunch of gifts from friends, which is how I hoped it would be."

The couple spoiled their guests with an In-N-Out food truck, some vegan food, and plenty of fun music.