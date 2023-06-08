Pink's Daughter Willow Sings With Her Mom on Opening Night of Tour

Like mother, like daughter! Pink brought 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart up on stage for a touching moment Wednesday, performing their 2021 duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine" at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England to kick off the artist's Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

The moment in which Willow grabbed the mic to perform was posted on social media by her dad, Carey Hart, with whom Pink also shares 6-year-old son Jameson. Near the end of the clip, Pink and Willow share a hug and a kiss during an emotional moment before the show continued. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!!" Carey wrote on Instagram. "Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage [crying emoji]. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can't wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time."

Pink went on to share her husband's post to her Instagram Story before posting a series of images from the show to her main feed. "BOLTON!!!!! G-ddarn we have fun, don't we? Tour kick off was INSANE and I am counting the seconds until we go for ROUND TWO TONIGHT. it feels so good to be back together. Thank you to the security guard who let himself cry with me during 'when I get there.' I tried really hard not to. See you all later!!!!!!!!!"

The Grammy winner previously revealed that her kids will be touring with her following the debut of her album Trustfall, even if that includes paying Willow minimum wage. "Willow has a job on tour," Pink revealed on the TODAY show ahead of the tour's launch. "We just had to go over minimum wage and it's different state to state." Pink joked that there's still some work to be done when it comes to teaching Willow how to negotiate, however. "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over," the "So What" artist recalled. "She goes, 'I'll take $20. it's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"