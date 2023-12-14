Pink Lashes out at Troll Who Said She 'Got Old'

Pink took to Twitter (formerly known as X) on Wednesday in a bid to silence negative chatter about her age. As a reply to a tweet stating, "Pink got old," the 44-year-old musician observed that it is important to remind people that a person's age doesn't limit them.

"Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life, years," she responded to the user directly. "To be this strong, to be able To still piss off complete strangers just by existing. F— yeah times 44!"

Another Internet troll used Eddie Izzard's picture to try to poke fun at Pink's birthday post in September. Pink reposted the picture and replied, "Thank you so much. I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post. I explained to her that I've never met you, I don't know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful. It was a good lesson in ignorance. Thank you. I still don't know you. Congrats. You're no one."

She added, "MOST IMPORTANTLY -what a wasted opportunity here. There are so many pictures you could've chosen that were actually me that were worse than this picture, you nameless f—. At least be creative next time dum dum."

The "So What" singer took the trolling as an opportunity to teach a larger lesson, as a way to explain why she responds to the haters. "I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly. I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad. Whatever. I love me. Now I shall sleep really really well. Night night 💙"

It is clear from the singer's recent plans that she won't take a break any time soon as, in 2024, she will embark on the European leg of her Summer Carnival concert tour.

Pink explained to 60 Minutes in October why she always follows her own path regardless of what people think. "I realize that the machete that I've always carried, this metaphorical machete that I've always carried that made me a really difficult kid, is what makes me really good at what I do today," she said. "And it makes me a survivor."

In order to achieve her success in the music industry, the singer felt she needed that edge. "I never got a record deal because I was cute; I got a record deal because I was fiery, I had a lot to say, and I had a voice," she said. "So I'm relieved I don't have to fall back on, sort of conventional beauty. And that doesn't have to be my thing. And I don't have to keep that up, either, as I age. I don't have to be that. I can be all of this."