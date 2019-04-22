Pink Reveals Reasoning Behind No More Social Media Photos of Her Children

Pink is sick and tired of the negativity on social media posts of her children — so much so that she decided not to share photos and videos of her kids.

The 39-year-old singer told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show on Monday that she’s seen enough hurtful comments directed at her about her and husband Carey Hart’s two children, Jameson, 2, and Willow, 7.

On the show, DeGeneres shared a funny video of Jameson playing with toy cars and screaming, “Dammit!” when one doesn’t work.

“So many people on social media go in on me all the time and this one, some people were like, ‘Nice language. I’m sure that came from you.’ And ‘What kind of a mother do you think you are?’” Pink recalled. “… Then somebody wrote, ‘I’m a speech pathologist at the university of blah blah blah and I thought his… timing was just perfect. You have a very smart kid.’ And I’m just reading like, ‘I don’t understand positivity.’”

Her fans know she’s not afraid to clap back at a negative commenter, and she says it’s because she feels like she has to.

“I have to sometimes… Sometimes I feel like I can change their minds,” she explained. “I’m all about injustice. I don’t like injustice. And I don’t like how brave people are anonymously. And rude! Just mean. Mean spirited. And so I do. I go in. If I have time I go in.”

She gave the example of the time she shared a photo of her two kids spending time with a pelican, which she said flew into their room. Jameson wasn’t wearing a photo in the photo, leading to many negative comments from trolls.

“There’s two sides to this, I see. And one is… I didn’t look at the picture that way. I looked at it from, there was a pelican that flew into our room. It spent two hours with us, which was incredible,” Pink said. “And then I got worried it was sick and I tried to call the animal rescue. No one wanted a pelican and it just became a whole thing. We tried to give it some smoked salmon. It was the only thing we had that was, like, fish!”

“It was this incredible experience for my family and I have a two-year-old. Two-year-olds don’t like to wear wet swim diapers and apparently at some point he took it off. And I don’t think like that,” she continued. “We live on a farm. My kids are naked. It’s what happens. I’m naked sometimes!”

She revealed that some people even went so far as to suggest that child services be called, simply because Jameson wasn’t wearing a diaper.

“I cried. I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It’s my proudest moment in my whole life. I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done,” she said while getting choked up. “And I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it. I’m not posting pictures of them anymore.”

She continued to DeGeneres, telling the host and comedian that she understands she has a responsibility to think certain things over because she’s in the public eye — but that there’s “a nice way to say that” and “a kind way to be online.”

For example, “Somebody else taught me two weeks ago that the word ‘gypsy’ is actually derogatory and I’m not a person that uses derogatory language,” she said. “I wrote back to them, ‘Thank you so much for being so kind and educating me. I’m editing it. I’m taking it down and that word will never come out of my mouth again.’”

“There’s a way to do things and that mean stuff, that ain’t it,” she continued, adding that “it’s also a good time” to pull away from social media “because [Willow] is seven now, it’s probably time to pull her back from the world and let her just live her best life.”