Major ‘SNL’ Alum and Pregnant Girlfriend ‘Have Talked About Marriage’

Pete Davidson may be a husband sooner than later. The Saturday Night Live alum is happily expecting his first child with Elsie Hewitt, and sources say the couple may be heading down the aisle.

A source told PEOPLE the comedian and his girlfriend have been discussing marriage. A potential date, however, is unknown.

“Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other,” a source exclusively tells the publication. “There will be an engagement at some point but they’re not in a rush.” A second source adds that Davidson and the model, 29, are “very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby.”

The couple were first spotted together this year in March after they were spotted packing on the PDA while swimming during a Palm Beach, Florida getaway. Days later, Hewitt went Instagram official with the comedian, posting a video of him laughing in a bathrobe as a retro Rugrats episode played on a TV.

“He is so incredible,” she told PEOPLE after confirming they were dating. “Honestly, best person I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that he’s here tonight.” Hewitt added, “Everyone deserves a Pete!”

They quickly moved in with one another in New York. In July, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Last month, a source revealed that the comedian they are both “so excited about becoming parents” as they prepare to welcome their first baby together.

Davidson has dated a number of high-profile women, including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. His romance with Kardashian was her first public love affair after she ended her seven-year marriage from Kanye West. They dated for 10 months before splitting due to reported busy schedules, and West’s constant taunting of them online and personally. Kardashian has always praised Davidson publicly.