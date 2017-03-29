Peta Murgatroyd Shares Super Relatable Mom Selfie Pumping Breast Milk Before ‘DWTS’

My milkshakes do not bring all the boys to the yard/trailer 🤷🏼‍♀️ Oh the joys of motherhood! #setlife @dancingabc A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The glamorous and fast paced lives of the Dancing With the Stars pros may seem far removed, but many moms can probably relate to Peta Murgatroyd’s latest selfie.

The dancer took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her pre-show preparation, which now includes pumping breast milk in addition to getting her hair and makeup done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the snap, the mom of newborn Shai, is fully dolled up while surrounded by children’s toys.

MORE: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Photo of ‘Leaking Boobies’ and Flat Abs Six Weeks After Giving Birth

“My milkshakes do not bring all the boys to the yard/trailer. Oh the joys of motherhood! #setlife @dancingabc,” she captioned the shot.

She and her dance partner, Nick Viall, made it through to next week on the show.

Related:

Watch: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton Talk ‘Handgate’ and Their Explosive Chemistry

Watch: Inside the Injury Causing Maksim Chmerkovskiy to Miss ‘Dancing With the Stars’

‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd on Her Postpartum Body: ‘I Need Another Month’