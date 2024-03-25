Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 3

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are adding another little boy to their family. The Dancing With the Stars pros, who are parents to sons Shai, 7, and Rio, 8 months, announced on social media that they are expecting another son, as Murgatroyd said she is ready to become a "real-life wolf pack Mumma" with the addition of their youngest.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy shared the big reveal on their Instagrams, sharing a video of Shai sitting by a cake covered in question marks and a placard reading, "We're here for the sex!" The video also shows moments of the family posing together for a maternity shoot featuring Chmerkovskiy's parents and Murgatroyd's mom.

Finally, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd revealed they were getting ready to welcome a baby boy as they released blue confetti poppers outside. Chmerkovskiy, Murgatroyd, and Shai also dig into the cake to reveal a blue center before the little boy can be seen running around outside with blue balloons.

"It's a .......BOY! I've been quietly preparing myself to be a real-life wolf pack Mumma with our THIRD baby boy on the way," Murgatroyd wrote in their caption. "I CANNOT BELIEVE WE WILL HAVE 3 BOYS!! [laughing emoji] Maks and I are beyond happy to have another buddy for Shai and Rio...we want them to be the best of friends and thinking about family dinners already makes us laugh! Not to mention when Rio turns 1 , I will give birth to this bundle of joy a couple of weeks later." The Australia-born dancer added, "LET THE GAMES BEGIN ..." before asking her followers for name recommendations.

Murgatroyd announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram, sharing a video of her surprising her husband over FaceTime with a positive pregnancy test. "We Are Having A Baby," she wrote in the post's caption. "Yes we know...we just had a baby... haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!"

"Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him," she continued, "and when he wasn't catching on we all couldn't stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the 'I'm so sick story' the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks."