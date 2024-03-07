'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Joining Chippendales Roster

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko won't be doing the Rumba for a while. TMZ reports the ballroom dancer is heading to Las Vegas to join the Chippendales act. He will perform for three weeks at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. His stint will begin on April 25 and last through May 12. From there, he's hitting the road to join the world tour cast for six Atlantic City shows this summer at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Savchenko couldn't be more excited about the gig. It marks his first time performing in Sin City and the timing is perfect. The legendary show celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. Savchenko is in good company. Tyson Beckford, Ian Ziering, Joey Lawrence, and others have all had stints as a Chippendales dancer.

Billed as "the hottest male revue in Vegas," the dance troupe was founded in 1979. The men are synonymous for their male striptease performances, killer abs, and performance costumes of a bow tie, collar, and shirt cuffs. They don't wear shirts.

Chippendales was the first all-male stripping troupe to primarily earn big bucks thanks to their majority female audience. The men are talented, performing Broadway-style burlesque shows across the globe, not just in Vegas. There is also merchandise sold.

Savchenko made the announcement in an Instagram reel of him in a dance studio switching from his rehearsal attire to the Chippendale's costume. He captioned the post: "So, I have a secret I can finally share with all of you and I know you're gonna love it 🖤I'm trading my ballroom dance shoes with the iconic @Chippendales bow tie this Spring in Las Vegas and this Summer in Atlantic City. Come see me LIVE for my Vegas debut. Will I see you there?" Tickets are now on sale online.