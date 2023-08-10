'DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Joke They Almost Got Divorced 3 Times Before Vacation

Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy may still be going strong after being together for over 10 years and married for six, but they jokingly almost got divorced three times in a short amount of time. In an Instagram post, Murgatroyd shared a video of her and her hubby in the car looking as monotone and serious as ever, with the caption reading in the video reading, "On our way to make 'magical memories' at a cottage while pretending we didn't almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car."

Murgatroyd also captioned the actual post with a disclaimer saying that "it's for the kids" and "if you haven't had one of these, you ain't doing it right." Celebrities, they're just like us, and even get upset at their significant other for how they pack the car and where to put everything, and nearly break up over it. No matter how great a couple may seem, even a small thing like packing the car could set them back, even if it's only temporary. Though this does make one wonder how it will go for them when the trip ends, but that is a story for another day.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy began dating off and on in 2012 and officially got engaged in December 2015. The two have welcomed two boys since 2017, and although it was a trying time to get pregnant with the second, as Murgatroyd previously opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages, the two were able to welcome their second child earlier this summer. Now it looks like the talented couple may be trying to go on vacation with their kids, and it may not have started off on the right foot, but it's the family experience that everyone endures.

Since Dancing With the Stars is expected to come back later this year and returning to ABC, so it's likely Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy are trying to spend as much time as they can with their children before having to return to the ballroom if they will be returning to the ballroom, that is. Though hopefully, the rest of their vacations don't end in actual divorce, even if they are just kidding about it. And hopefully, their vacation at the cottage is a little more magical than their drive to it, and they have no problems when it comes to an end. It is all for the kids, after all.