Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

It will be a little boy for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star and former Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the sex of their first child together by cracking into a piñata during a sweet reveal Thursday, revealing blue confetti that indicated they would be welcoming a son this summer.

"Finally today is the day we don’t have to keep a secret about gender of our baby," the professional dancer captioned a loving photo before the reveal. "Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you ! Nicole I love you so so much and how much I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy I know it could be challenging at times,you’ll make the best mom ever." He added a photo of the pair kissing as the confetti rained down on them, writing, "It's a boy!" Bella shared the same picture on her own Instagram, writing, "Can’t wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!"

Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, is waiting to learn the sex of her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The former WWE Superstars are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Birdie. Nikki and Bella announced they were both pregnant in January, and told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Total Bellas season finale that their due dates were just over a week apart.

"I would not be shocked if her and I both go into labor on the same day," joked Brie of their birthing plans. Because of the coronavirus, Nikki added it will just be Chigvintsev by her side, unless the pandemic slows up. "But we're praying that by the time I deliver…I really want Brie in there with me and I'm hoping that we can bring a Total Bellas producer so that Brie and Artem can just be in the moment with me and not worry about filming," she said.

In May, Nikki revealed that she and her future husband had a scare during the pregnancy when doctors thought they spotted an abnormality in the fetus' heart. "We kind of had a heart scare!" the pregnant reality star said on the Total Bellas Podcast. "Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked." In the end, however, "everything came out great" and Nikki couldn't refrain from gushing how "blessed and happy about" it they were.