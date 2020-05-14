Pregnant Nikki Bella Reveals Hospital Visit for Baby's 'Heart Scare'

As Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev prepare for their first child to be born, the process hasn't come without a scare. Bella just revealed that she and the Dancing with the Stars pro had to get their unborn child's heart checked out after a frightening appointment. Following a visit with their doctor, they were told that something could potentially be wrong with their child's heart, so they had to travel to Los Angeles, California to further investigate.

"[Our doctors] thought they saw something in our baby's heart," the reality star revealed on an episode of the Total Bellas Podcast. "We kind of had a heart scare! Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked." Thankfully, that's all it was, was a scare! Bella then went on to explain that "everything came out great" gushing how "blessed and happy about" it they were.

At the beginning of the year in January, she made the announcement that she and Chigvintsev were expecting by sharing the news on Instagram. "I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"

In her interview with PEOPLE, she and her twin sister Brie Bella announced they were expecting just weeks apart, with Brie joking that no one would believe that they didn't plan their pregnancies. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!" Her sister then added, "[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

Just prior to announcing Bella's pregnancy, she and Chigvintsev announced they were engaged. Following her long relationship with John Cena, she admitted how broken she felt, but was able to put the pieces back together, and to her surprise, found the man of her dreams!