Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter With ‘Kisses + Cuddles’

Meet Teddy Marilyn! Nicky Hilton Rothschild gave fans a first look of her second child Monday, posting a photo of her cuddling the 7-week-old daughter on Instagram.

Teddy’s face isn’t visible in the photo, which was taken in front of a gorgeous cherry blossom patterned wall, but the way Hilton Rothschild is looking at her says it all.

Mama is looking great too, in a mid-length black skirt and striped long-sleeve shirt.

“Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show,” Hilton Rothschild, 34, captioned the photo, alluding to her time at New York Fashion Week.

The heiress and her husband James Rothschild welcomed Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn on Dec. 20, but this is the first time fans have gotten a look at the newest Rothschild.

The little girl is named after mother and Aunt Paris Hilton‘s paternal grandmother, Marilyn June Hawley. The couple has another daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, who is 19 months old.

The fashion designer recently opened up about the birth of Teddy to Architectural Digest, with an accompanying spread featuring a tour of her New York City penthouse and the first full-face photo of Lily-Grace.

“I grew up in a house full of antiques and fancy fabrics and certain rooms you weren’t allowed to go in,” she said. “And as a child I always told myself that I will never have that when I’m grown up; I would have a house where no room is off-limits.”

With two children under the age of two, one could imagine Hilton Rothschild could be spread a little thin, but it appears the Hilton daughter is having a great time being a mom.

Last fall, she told E! News that being mom to Lily Grace is “heaven.”

“I love it! I love it!” she said. “I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it’s heaven.”

Hilton Rothschild added that she’s figured out how to arrange her schedule to spend as much time as possible with her daughter.

“I always time everything to leave during a naptime so I’m not missing anything,” she said.

Sister Paris is preparing for a major life change herself, getting engaged to boyfriend Chris Zylka over New Year’s Eve.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

