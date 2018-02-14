Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shows off Daughter’s Chic Nursery

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is mom to two daughters with husband James Rothschild, and it’s no surprise that the girls are growing up in an undeniably stylish abode.

The heiress recently appeared in a spread in Architectural Digest, showing off her New York City penthouse, which she shares with James and daughters Lily Grace, 19 months, and Teddy Marilyn, who was born in December.

Among the photos are snaps of Lily Grace’s nursery, which features sky-blue Peter Fasano wallpaper, bedding by D. Porthault and various items by Pottery Barn Kids. Floor-to-ceiling blue curtains hang in front of two large windows, which flood the room with natural light. See more photos of the room here.

“I had so much fun doing this room,” Nicky said. “You just get to relive your childhood again with all the things you loved: kitties and bunnies and princesses.”

Items including a stuffed giraffe, carriage, dollhouse, colorful rug and framed prints add to the feminine yet whimsical space, which houses a white crib for Lily-Grace.

Nicky, James and their daughters share the home with their two cats, Mac and Cheese, and the heiress shared that it was her husband who had a major hand in the decorating.

“James did the vast majority,” Nicky shared, “but I added my little feminine touches, my little accessories.”

“I don’t know where I got it from,” James asked of his penchant for design. “I just quite enjoy doing it.”

As for Nicky, she wanted to make sure that her children never felt like they had to walk on eggshells in their home.

“I grew up in a house full of antiques and fancy fabrics and certain rooms you weren’t allowed to go in,” Nicky recalled. “And as a child I always told myself that I will never have that when I’m grown up; I would have a house where no room is off-limits.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nickyhilton