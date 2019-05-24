Backstreet Boys Member Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Kitt Announce Pregnancy After Suffering Miscarriage

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, announced that they are pregnant, sharing the happy news on Instagram on Friday, May 24.

Carter shared a rainbow-tinted photo on his page of himself and Kitt outside in the woods with their son, 3-year-old Odin. The musician is seen standing behind his wife as he cradles her baby bump, while Odin stands in front of his mom and holds her hand as he plants a kiss on her stomach.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #werepregnant #babykisses #happiness #family,” Carter captioned the post.

The news comes eight months after Carter and Kitt suffered a miscarriage in September 2018, with the singer sharing the sad news on Twitter at the time.

“God give us peace during this time,” he had written, adding that the couple was expecting a “little sister” for Odin. “I was really looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

He also wrote that he would be canceling his show in Lima, Peru that night before ultimately deciding to go on with the performance.

“I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima,” he initially tweeted, later writing, “This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight.”

Carter and Kitt had also suffered a miscarriage before Kitt got pregnant with Odin. The Backstreet Boys member opened up about the loss in a video for Dancing With the Stars in 2015, saying, “It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you.”

“There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” he added.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Kitt said in the clip. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”

Carter and Kitt married in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California after Carter proposed in February 2013. They originally met on a blind date in 2008, welcoming their son eight years later in 2016 after celebrating with a Game of Thrones-themed baby shower.

As the couple prepares to expand their family, Carter will continue touring with the Backstreet Boys on the group’s DNA World Tour, which runs through November.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston