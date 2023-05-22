Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide by 'Government' Child Support System

Nick Cannon has no limits when it comes to the mothers of his 12 children. The Wild N' Out host shared more insight into the financial side of co-parenting with the mothers of his many kids on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this month when he responded to a question about protecting his assets with such a large family.

"I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract, 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave,'" he told Lee. "Money comes and goes. I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money.' So I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family."

When it comes to how he supports his children financially, Cannon said he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government." The Masked Singer host continued, "My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for. My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."

Cannon is father to 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey and also shares Rise, 6 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also is dad to Halo, 5 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon has spoken about his financial arrangement with the mothers of his children before, revealing in March that there was no limit to the amount he was willing to give them. "It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he said on Audacy's Hot 104. "What they need, they get it. ...There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive. ... That's why they call me the provider."

The television and radio personality also spoke of the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his children. "I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he shared. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect. I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."