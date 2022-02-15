Nick Cannon Sings About Mariah Carey in New Song

Nick Cannon apparently spent Valentine’s Day on his own, but he let the world know how lonely he was. The TV host released a new song on Monday called “Alone” where most agreed it was abundantly clear he was singing about his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He admitted that this song is “Raw from the heart.”

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/ If I could go back to where we started at,” Cannon sang in the new song. The 41-year-old did not mention Carey by name in the song, but a press release from his publicity team did describe “Alone” as “an ode to Mariah Carey.” Some of the lyrics were also extremely specific, so it would be hard to mistake this as a song for any other woman – even from Cannon.

https://twitter.com/NickCannon/status/1493348888660430848?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me,” Cannon sang, referencing his prolific stint of having children with various women since his divorce from Carey.

Carey, 52 years old, has not responded to her ex’s new song publicly. She has not been in a public relationship since 2016, but she briefly dated a couple of men after Cannon and got engaged to billionaire James Packer. Cannon is still the only man Carey has had any children with.

Cannon and Carey got married in April of 2008, but it is not clear when exactly they began dating. Their fraternal twin children Monroe and Moroccan Scott were born in April of 2011. The couple filed for divorce in 2014 and reconciled briefly during the process, but ultimately finalized their divorce in 2016. By the time it was over, both were dating other people.

Cannon’s next partner was model Brittany Bell, with whom he had a son in February of 2017 and a daughter in December of 2020. He then had twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa bron in June of 2021, and a son with model Alyssa Scott born that same month. He announced last month that he is expecting another child with model Bre Tiesi, which will his eighth child overall.

Cannon’s new song inspired some memes and jokes on social media, but most commenters did not show much sympathy for the lonely singer. “Alone” is streaming now on most major music services.