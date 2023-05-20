'NCIS': See Emily Wickersham's Baby Bump Throwback Selfie

Emily Wickersham marked her second Mother's Day as a mom to son Cassius Wickersham Dale, her first child with actor James Badge Dale, with a special photo. The former NCIS actress shared a throwback photo from her pregnancy as she reflected on the feel-good journey of becoming a mom.

The image, showing the mom of one posing in the mirror with her bare baby bump on display, was shared in a gallery of images highlighting her first year as a mother. Another image in the slideshow showed the actress posing for the camera as little Cassius was strapped to her chest in a carrier, with another photo showing the little one fast asleep on Wickerhsam's chest. Penning a sweet note to mark the special occasion, Wickersham wrote, "From being in my belly to out in the world Cassius, you continue to amaze me and make every moment more magical. I feel the most lucky i get to be your Mom. Happy Mothers Day."

Wickersham first announced she was pregnant in July 2021 when she shared a poolside photo of herself with a visible baby bump, which she captioned, "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!" In the months that followed, the actress went on to document her pregnancy journey, sharing frequent bumpdates as she counted down the days to her son's arrival on December 30, 2021.

"Welcome to the world. Cassius Wickersham Dale born 12/30/21 just in time to join the party to ring in the New Year," Wickersham announced her son's birth at the time by sharing a sweet first-look photo at her bundle of joy. "You are more than [James Badge Dale] and I could ever have imagined. We are so in love with you."

In the more than a year that has passed since welcoming her son, Wickersham hasn't shied away from continuing to document her motherhood journey. The actress frequently shared photos from her home life with her son, including playdates on the beach and strolls through the city. Her most recent Mother's Day post generated plenty of comments, with one person writing, "Happy Mother's Day Emily!! Cassius is so lucky to have you as his mom."