NBC Sitcom Actress Welcomes Baby Through IVF: Congrats to Ashley Blaine

Ashley Blaine is a mother! The actress, who starred in the NBC two-season comedy Grand Crew, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via IVF, PEOPLE reports. Blaine, alongside her husband Darroll Jenkins, named their beautiful newborn Aspen Dior. Baby Aspen was born on August 23.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 and wed a year later, announced the happy news in a joint Instagram post. They shared several photos, including one photo of a nameplate that revealed Aspen was born at 8:33 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. Another shot showed Jenkins bending next to his wife, and Blaine cradling the baby with tears streaming down her face. She was born weighing in at 7lbs and 7oz.

"Aspen Dior Jenkins Life Has Never Been Sweeter. Love Has Never Been Deeper," the Dear White People actress wrote in the caption. "It's Impossible To Deny That She Is Heaven Sent. These Are The BEST Days Of Our Lives."

Blaine hasn't been shy about her IVF journey. On April 15, she shared a video chronicling her IVF journey alongside her husband on Instagram. "Even though we know someday you're gonna shine on your own, we'll be your projectors. Born to be your protectors," she captioned the post.

The video began with the actress saying "see you soon, we love you." She then joked as she looked at her sports agent husband, saying: "We hope you look like us, but you're probably going to look like him. But I really hope you look like me just a little bit. Just a little bit, that would be amazing," she added.

She joins a long list of celebs who've been candid about IVF, including currently pregnant Real Housewives of Potomac alum Candiace Dillard, who is expecting a baby boy, with her husband, Chris Bassett. Dillard chronicled her journey in seasons 6-8 and announced they were expecting their first child together just days after she confirmed her exit from the show after six seasons. Bassett has three children from two previous relationships.