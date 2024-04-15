Why Candiace Dillard-Bassett Quit 'RHOP'

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac were shocked and saddened to learn that after six seasons on the Bravo franchise, Candiace Dillard-Bassett gave the show her walking papers. Some assumed it was due to her co-stars' dedication to seemingly icing her out after their friendship fallout, namely the green-eyed bandits/alleged mean-girl duo Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. Others felt she simply grew tired of her effortless reads to her co-stars and being held to the fire while others seemingly skated free. But her exit announcement hinted that it wasn't just that, it was something more personal. In her statement to PEOPLE just a day after part one of the season 8 reunion aired, the "Drive Back" singer said, in part: "As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP." That break is due to her family expanding!'

Viewers have watched her complex motherhood journey over her time on the show. In the past two recent seasons, her desire to become a mother has grown. After undergoing IVF and getting healthy embryos, she once again put her journey on pause as her music and acting career took off. But the 37-year-old was given a warning from her 47-year-old husband, Chris Bassett: get pregnant before he turns 50 or no baby at all. She chose the former.

Understandably, filming a reality show while in contention with a former friend group is not idea. So, she chose to walk away to focus on her pregnancy. "I was really adamant about creating a space not just for the baby, but for me — for us — for this time in our lives," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful and to feel free and to feel positive, without any added pressure, good, bad or indifferent from the show."

She's 13 weeks along now. While she doesn't know the sex of the baby, they plan to learn before the birth. The announcement also came with an adorable video. Baby Bassett is due this fall.