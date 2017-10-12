Natasha Bedingfield Pregnant With First Child

Natasha Bedingfield is having a baby! The “Unwritten” singer announced her pregnancy via a sweet baby bump photo with her husband Matt Robinson on Wednesday.

Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together 👶🏼🍼🌈🎈A huge thanks to my friend @itstroyjensen for capturing this wonderful moment in time for us A post shared by Natasha Bedingfield (@natashabedingfield) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

“Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world!” she wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to embark on this amazing journey together.”

In the photo, Bedingfield stands in front of Robinson and they both cradle her showing baby bump.

“Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance,” she told The Sun. “Now the bump is starting to really show, it’s sinking in that this is really happening.”

Fans of The Hills will remember that Bedingfield’s hit “Unwritten” was the reality show’s theme song, making Beidingfield yet another member of the Hills family to become a mama.

Earlier this year, Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port all welcomed their first children.