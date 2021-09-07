Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Son Spencer on His First Birthday

Mindy Kaling is celebrating son Spencer’s first birthday with a sweet snap of the 1-year-old’s big day. The actress and director took to Instagram Monday to share the first public photo of her son, who was busy playing with his birthday balloons. Spencer’s face can’t be seen in the picture, but the little boy’s ombre onesie was on full display alongside the Mickey Mouse and Elmo balloons.

“Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday,” The Office star captioned the photo. “My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you.” Having Spencer during the COVID-19 pandemic was a “strange isolated time,” but Kaling said the “instant” she saw her little boy, she knew he would “make everything better. And he did!” She ended the loving message with her little one’s nickname: “Happy birthday, Spike!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In January, Kaling opened up to PopCulture about HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls and Season 2 of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever as a new mom to two kids. “It’s been a lot,” she admitted. “Like to do my job and to be running my two shows and to have two children at home, one of whom is under four months old, that’s challenging.”

Going from having daughter Kit at home to having Kit and Spencer has been an adjustment. “It’s like going from having one kid to having 12 kids in my house,” she joked. “It looks like I run, like a daycare center.” The Mindy Project star continued that while Kit is “really smart” and “really funny,” her toddler is also “pretty skeptical of people and things,” which has been her default state since “like three days old.” As for Spencer, the little boy is “all in immediately.”

“Anybody can pick him up, and he smiles and giggles, and he’s just so sweet,” she gushed. “My daughter’s sweet too, but it’s like a little bit more like directed, her sweetness, and she chooses who she’s going to do it to. So he’s just easy, like he just wants to be happy and smile all day. And so there it’s very different personality types, and I’m enjoying it.”