'The Office' Alum Mindy Kaling Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby Boy, Spencer

The Office star Mindy Kaling revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday that she welcomed her second child earlier this month. Kaling, 41, is famously private and never announced she was pregnant. Kaling's new baby is a boy, named Spencer.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told Cobert Thursday night. Colbert was shocked, telling her that no one had any idea she was pregnant. "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people," she said. "It's true." Colbert asked what the baby's name was, and she revealed his name is Spencer.

Kaling is also mom to daughter Katharine, who was born in December 2017. The Mindy Project star chose not to reveal the father's identity. However, she did say last year that her former The Office co-star and ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak is Katharine's godfather. "...The truth is that B.J. is so much more like family now than a platonic friend. He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week," Kaling told Good Housekeeping in September 2019. "Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her."

Kaling rarely shares photos of Katherine on social media. Whenever she does, Kaling will keep her daughter's face away from the camera to protect her privacy. "I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships," Kaling explained in a Glamour interview. "It’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing."

Outside of The Office and The Mindy Project, Kaling is busy as a writer, publishing two memoirs. She recently published a third, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes), which is now available on Amazon Original Stories. She recently appeared in three episodes of The Morning Show and co-created Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries. She also co-created the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, which was recently renewed for a second season.