Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for Season 2 on Wednesday. The acclaimed coming-of-age comedy series will see star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returning to play high school student Devi Vishwakumar.

Never Have I Ever follows Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who tries to navigate the often overwhelming world of high school. While Devi's an overachieving sophomore, she has a short fuse that often lands her in some difficult situations. The series is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Along with Ramakrishnan, cast members Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young will also be returning.

❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

The show is loosely based on Kaling's own childhood and is narrated by someone who's also known for having a contentious temper: tennis star John McEnroe. During an Oscar party, The Mindy Project creator approached McEnroe and pitched the idea of him lending the voice to the series. McEnroe didn't actually know if this project would happen at first, but was willing to sign on regardless. "This was an incredible opportunity to see if I could bring some humor and something different to what I normally do and what people were expecting for a narrator," McEnroe said, according to Variety.

There's currently no premiere date set for Season 2, given the widespread industry shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Season 1 is available to stream anytime on Netflix.

Back in May, it was reported that Kaling would be teaming up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor were working on MGM's long-awaited third movie Legally Blonde movie, which would see Reese Witherspoon returning as attorney Elle Woods. The first script was written by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the original Legally Blonde, while Kaling and Goor will be punching up their draft. The new movie was first announced back in 2018 and still does not have a director signed on.

Kaling, who was also a star and writer on The Office, had a mini-reunion with fellow star/writer B.J. Novak, and dropped a reference to the classic Christmas episode "A Benihana Christmas." The photo of the two showed the two looking surprisingly serious, while Kaling wrote"Benihana was closed so we had to head out to a Christmas party at a friend's house," in the caption.