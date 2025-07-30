The 7 Most-Watched Netflix Movies of 2025 (So Far)

Netflix is giving us insight into movie nights across the world.

The streamer’s latest Engagement Report, which highlights what subscribers watched from January to June 2025, indicates that people have watched more than 95 billion hours of content — much of which can be attributed to some of the year’s most popular movies to date.

Keep scrolling to see which seven movies were the most-watched on Netflix as of June 2025.

1. Back in Action – 165 Million Views

Released on Jan. 17, 2025, Back in Action follows Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as two CIA operatives who are pulled back into the espionage business after 15 years living incognito with their two kids.

2. Straw – 103 Million Views

Released on June 6, 2025, Straw is a psychological crime drama film written, produced and directed by Tyler Perry and starring Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor.



“What will be her last straw?” the Netflix movie description reads. “A devastatingly bad day pushes a hardworking single mother to the breaking point — and into a shocking act of desperation.”

3. The Life List – 96 Million Views

Released on March 28, 2025, The Life List is a romantic comedy drama starring Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen and Connie Britton. When a young woman (Carson) is sent on a quest to complete a teenage bucket list by her late mother (Britton), she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and rediscovers herself.

4. Extraterritorial – 88 Million Views

Released on April 30, 2025, the German action thriller Extraterritorial follows a former special forces soldier with PTSD (Jeanne Goursaud) who is determined to find her young son after he mysteriously disappears inside the US Consulate in Germany. As she illegally remains on the premises to search for him, she unknowingly entangles herself in a dangerous conspiracy.

5. Havoc – 87 Million Views

Released on April 25, 2025, Havoc is an action thriller film starring Tom Hardy as a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. As he attempts to rescue the politician’s estranged son (Justin Cornwell), the young man’s involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy.

6. The Secret Life of Pets 2 – 75 Million Views

The Secret Life of Pets 2 originally debuted in theaters in 2019, but has continued to entertain animated movie lovers on Netflix in 2025. The sequel to the successful first film continues to follow the life of dogs Max (Patton Oswalt) and Duke (Eric Stonestreet) as they visit the countryside.



Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Nick Kroll, Dana Carvey, Ellie Kemper, Renaud, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and Harrison Ford also lend their voices to this cute flick.

7. The Electric State – 74 Million Views

Released on Netflix on March 14, less than a month after its theatrical debut, The Electric State is a science fiction action-adventure film following a girl named Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) and her robot companion (Alan Tudyk) embark on a dangerous adventure, navigating a crumbling futuristic society with the help of a smuggler (Chris Pratt) in search of her missing brother (Woody Norman).