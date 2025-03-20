3 Millie Bobby Brown Movies That Debuted at No. 1 on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is proving to be one of Netflix’s biggest in-house stars.

In addition to her role in Stranger Things, her last three movies have all hit the top of the charts at the streaming service. Here’s a look at all three.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Electric State

Play video

This sci-fi adventure flick that also stars Chris Pratt released this week to the tune of 25.2 million views on Netflix, placing it squarely at number one. It is loosely based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name, and cost over $320 million to produce, making it one of the most expensive movies of all time.

Enola Holmes 2

Play video

In this film series, Brown plays Enola Holmes, the sister of the already-world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill). It is based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Both the first and the second were huge successes for Netflix, and a third is in development.

Damsel

Play video

In a completely different role than either of her last two movies, this dark fantasy flick stars Brown as an impoverished princess who agrees to a marriage proposal in the hopes of improving the standards of living for her community. Unfortunately, she quickly discovers she is actually to become a ritual sacrifice for a vengeful dragon and must soon fight her way out.