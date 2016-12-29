Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Step out for the First Time After Welcoming Second Baby

(Photo: Twitter / @PEOPLE)

Proud parents of two!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out for the first time since welcoming their second child, son Dimitri, on Nov. 30. The couple had beaming smiles as they took a stroll through Los Angeles on Friday, PEOPLE reports.

The former That ’70s Show co-stars’ 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, was preparing for her role as become a big sister prior to the newborn’s arrival, Kutcher shared on the Today show in October. He also revealed the exciting gender news of baby No. 2 during that interview.

“She points to Mila and she’s like, ‘Baby brother!’ when she points to the belly,” the star of Netflix’s The Ranch said.

But Kutcher secretly wanted to have another girl because of the fact he wants big family. “First of all — our first girl is unbelievable. But also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot at having a boy and now I don’t know!” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in October.