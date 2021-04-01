Mia Farrow Addresses 'Vicious Rumors' About the Deaths of 3 of Her Children

✖

Mia Farrow is speaking out about the deaths of three of her 14 children. Amid renewed attention about her family following the release of HBO's Allen v. Farrow documentary, the actress on Wednesday released an emotional statement addressing "vicious rumors" that have arisen regarding the deaths of Tam, Lark and Thaddeus, each of whom were adopted.

In the lengthy statement shared to Twitter, the 76-year-old actress explained that "as a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me," adding that while she "chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives." Although she is "selective" in her social media posts to respect their privacy, Farrow said in light of "vicious rumors based in untruths" that have recently appeared online, she decided to release the statement to "honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child."

Speaking on her daughter Tam's 2000, Farrow wrote that she "passed away at seventeen from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment." She then went on to address Lark's 2008 passing. Farrow explained that Lark, whom she described as an "extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children," died "from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner." She said Lark "lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner" and "succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms." She went on to write that her "courageous" son Thaddeus "took his own life" in 2016 at the age of 29 after a relationship of his "abruptly ended."

Farrow's post followed renewed interest in her family and online speculation about the deaths of Tam, Lark, and Thaddeus sparked by the release of the recent HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow, which did not mention her three late children. Farrow's estranged son Moses' 2018 blog post, in which he disputed the cause of death of his siblings and also alleged Farrow was abusive to her children, also recently resurfaced. That post was largely denied by other members of Farrow’s family.

In her Wednesday statement, Farrow called the deaths of her children "unspeakable tragedies" and said "any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones." The actress ended her note by writing she is "grateful" to be a mother of 14 and a grandmother of 16, and that while her family has "known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy. Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.