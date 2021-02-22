✖

Mia Farrow is speaking out about her ex-husband Woody Allen saying that bringing him into her family is the one "great regret" of her life. Farrow, 76, made the comment during the debut episode of Allen v. Farrow, a new HBO docuseries that details the contentious relationship between the two, including the sexual abuse allegations made against Allen, 85, by Farrow's daughter Dylan. "That's the great regret of my life, that I wasn't perceptive enough. It's my fault," Farrow said in the show.

"I brought this guy into my family. There's nothing I can do to take that away," she continued. Farrow then went on to say, "I get why people can't believe it because who on Earth could believe that of Woody Allen? I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it. Everybody admired Woody so much, loved him, and I did too." Allen has long denied the allegations of abuse, and has reportedly not issued a comment on the series.

Farrow and Allen married in 1980 and remained together for roughly 12 years. Farrow has a total of 14 children — both biological and adopted — including Soon-Yi Previn, who Allen would later marry. During the new docuseries, Farrow opened up about her first conversation with Allen regarding adoption. "He said if I wanted to do that that it wouldn't ruin the relationship but that he wanted nothing to do with it. I thought, 'That's fair,'" she claimed.

"He knew the kind of children that I adopted that were all from different countries with different needs. He said, 'I might be more kindly predisposed if it was a little blonde girl.' I thought if he cares about that I should try to find a little girl like that and maybe he'll love her," Farrow continued. "I eventually ended up with a little blonde girl and that was baby Dylan."

She then went on to claim that Allen had an "intense affection" for Dylan, adding, "In time, what it became [that] was there was nobody but the two of them. He didn't want to see the other kids, he wanted to see her. She started running away from him. She started locking herself in bathrooms." The first episode of Allen v. Farrow is now available to stream on HBO Max