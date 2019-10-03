Melanie Griffith Shares Rare Photo of Her 2 Sons, and Fans Can’t Stop Commenting

Melanie Griffith recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her two sons, and fans of the actress can’t stop commenting on the post. In the photo, Griffith’s son Alexander Bauer, and stepson, Jesse Johnson are seen posing for the camera in what appears to be their home kitchen.

In the post caption, Griffith wrote, “Happy National Sons Day to my two kind, generous, smart, loving sons. You both have my heart.”

Almost immediately, followers began commenting on the post, with one writing, “What a great family you have! I just watched Working Girl again for the 100’s time!! Wish you were still acting.”

“We fall out of love with a man or woman never with our kids no matter what we go thru (sic),” another user said.

“I met both these boys, along with Dakota, back in 1994 when you brought them all to Six Flags in NJ!!! So much fun going on rides with them! I also met my husband that day,” someone else commented.

“Holy cow! I remember J in utero and Cedars after A’s birth- now beautiful young men,” one other follower wrote. “Where did THAT time go?”

In another recent post, Griffith shared a throwback photo of her two daughters: Dakota Johnson (whom she shares with ex-husband, Don Johnson) and Stella Banderas (whom she shares with ex, Antonio Banderas).

In the caption on that post, Griffith wrote, “On National Daughters Day I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!! [Flashback Friday] I love my girls so so so much.”

Fans gushed over that photo as well, with one writing, “I see love in this photo. [Melanie Griffith,] you have most precious daughters. Thank you for bringing [Dakota Johnson] into this world and I love her so so much. God bless your family.”

“Beautiful girls,” another user commented. “I already met Dakota oh my God she’s gorgeous I hope I can meet Stella one day. She look so shy but as You ,you Mom all the Women in you family are the best.”

“Oh Jesus do sweet and pretty both girl is. Stella looks just as you [Melanie Griffith] so so lovely (sorry for my english). Much hug and love to you and your girl,” one last fan exclaimed.

