Mel B Slams ‘Disgusting Body Shaming’ Trolls in Pregnant Instagram Pic

Mel B has HAD it with the body shamers.

The Spice Girls alum, Melanie Brown, took to Instagram this week to share her powerful self love with her followers and tell people who don’t like it to keep it to themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a gallery of photos of herself from all different stages of life — from super fit with six pack abs to in the later stages of pregnancy — the America’s Got Talent judge professed how comfortable she is in her skin at all times.

“No matter what size shape or colour I’ve been [throughout] the years I’ve always loved loved loved the skin I’m in, it’s very important as women we embrace who we are and what we look like,and us as women support and encourage each other to be the best version of ourselves,” she captioned the gallery. “Raising 3 girls it’s important for me as a single parent in fact I make it my duty to make sure my girls love themselves inside and out,and that I set a true example to them that no matter what other people say especially all the disgusting body shaming people out there,that they [know] who they are and they embrace the beautiful skin they are in!”

She added the hashtags, “healthy inside and out,” “ignore body shame,” “love the skin you’re in,” and “mixed race” to prove her point.

More of Brown’s wisdom is sure to be revealed in her book! Last month she revealed to The Bookseller she plans to write a tell-all book about her marriage with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, planning to “set the record straight” about what really went down in her relationship with her “abusive” ex.

The pop singer has signed a deal with Hardie Grant to tell her “explosive and moving” life story, with a focus on her relationships with “domineering, controlling men.”

According to a statement from the soon-to-be author: “I have kept silent for a decade, but after a very public court case, I want to set the record straight… This book will show that abuse can happen to anyone.”

“It is important that my three girls, who I raise as a single mother, know how to break the chain of abuse — along with any other woman who reads this book,” she continued.

The book will reportedly cover her childhood, days in the Spice Girls and her recent days on reality TV.

The memoir is set for a November 2018 release, according to the release.

Photo credit: NBC / Trae Patton