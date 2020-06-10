Megyn Kelly Goes on Twitter Tirade After HBO Max Temporarily Pulls 'Gone With the Wind'

Former Fox News anchor and NBC News host Megyn Kelly is slamming HBO Max's decision to temporarily remove Gone With the Wind amid global protests against racism following the police killing of George Floyd. In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Kelly lambasted the decision, questioning if the same course of action would be extended to other films and series that could also be deemed controversial.

Are we going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too? Guess how many films we’ll have left?Where does this end?? https://t.co/Bh8mqpv0l3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 10, 2020

Reacting to The Wall Street Journal's report, Kelly asked if streaming services and networks were "going to pull all of the movies in which women are treated as sex objects too?" In a statement, an HBO spokesperson explained that the film had been pulled due to its depictions "of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society." Calling it "irresponsible" to keep the film in its library without a denouncement of those depictions, the statement added that the film would return to the streaming library "with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions."

Later quoting her own tweet, the former Fox News anchor took her argument a step further, tagging HBO Max, Warner Bros. Media's recently-launched streaming service, and demanding that "every episode of Friends" be pulled. She said that if the streaming service refused to do so, it would show that they "hate women (& LGBTQ [people], who also don't fare well on 'Friends')." She also stated that Game of Thrones needed to be pulled "right now" along with "anything by John Hughes ... Woody Allen... could go on & on... & on...& on..."

Kelly, however, did not stop there. In another tweet, she criticized Paramount Network's Tuesday announcement that the long-running reality series Cops had been canceled and reports that A&E's Live PD was potentially hanging in limbo. Writing that the latter series "is consistently one of the highest rated shows on cable," she said that it "now may go away bc even watching a police show is somehow offensive to some."

Kelly, who responded to several other tweets and said that Law & Order should also be pulled and that they should "keep it going until all we have left is The Queen and Captain America," concluded her argument in a final tweet, writing, "for the record, you can loathe bad cops, racism, sexism, bias against the LGBTQ community, and not censor historical movies, books, music and art that don’t portray those groups perfectly." She added that "[people] understand art reflects life... as we evolve, so do our cultural touchstones."