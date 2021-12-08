Meghan McCain Has Potentially Life-Saving Piece of Advice for New Parents

Meghan McCain is sharing some sound parenting advice. The former The View co-host took to social media on Monday to document daughter Liberty Sage‘s latest milestone, using the moment to spread “some of the best advice” she and husband Ben Domenech received as they embarked down the journey of parenthood: swim lessons.

McCain opened up about the importance of swim lessons for youngsters as she shared an adorable video of her daughter floating in a pool during one of her own lessons. McCain explained that she and her husband “started Liberty in swim classes when she was 3 months old,” and the little one graduated her survival swim training over the summer and is now “onto technique and development.” McCain, who admitted that she isn’t typically one to push parenting advice, went on to share that getting Liberty started in swim lessons as early as possible “was some of the best advice we ever received.”

“I’m so proud of her and so grateful to her incredible coach,” McCain, who also said teaching her daughter multiple languages at an early age was sound parenting advice, wrote. “I’m not big on giving parenting advice but this has been such an incredible experience and I recommend if you’re a family who spends time around water starting swim lessons as early as possible for safety. I couldn’t recommend ISR more!”

This is not the first time McCain has opened up about her daughter’s swim lessons. Back in June, The View alum shared a photo as she took little Liberty, then 8 months old, to her swim lessons. In the adorable photo, Liberty was dressed in a purple-and-teal swimsuit and held in her mother’s arms, with McCain captioning the sweet post, “Taking my mermaid to swim lessons today.”

McCain welcomed Liberty with her husband in September 2020, sharing an Instagram post shortly after Liberty’s birth that motherhood is akin to “euphoria.” She wrote, “all of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter.” Less than a year after Liberty joined the family, McCain announced that she would be leaving The View, in part crediting her decision to exit the talk show after four years to a desire to spend more time with her family in D.C.